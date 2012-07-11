10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • The Wall Street Journal confirms that Amazon is working on a smartphone. The company is reportedly already testing smartphones with 4-5 inch displays to be mass produced later this year or in early 2013.
  • Dick Costolo told the Los Angeles Times that Twitter is in no rush to go public because it has a “truckload of money in the bank.”
  • OUYA raised $1 million on Kickstarter in less than 10 hours yesterday to come out with a $99 box to take on the XBOX. We spoke with the company’s CEO to find out how it feels and what she’s planning next.
  • LinkedIn is working on a big redesign that may include larger pictures and a new menu bar, according to TechCrunch.
  • You’re not going to believe this, but there are actually some very good reasons why Facebook should buy Yahoo.
  • We hear this 22-year old just raised ~$1 million from Founders Fund for a device that can charge a room full of inventions at once.
  • Here’s why Ellen Pao and Kleiner Perkins are fighting so hard over her arbitration clause. 
  • A yoga instructor who taught at Facebook’s gym was fired for telling a Facebook employee to turn off their cell phone during class.
  • Newsflash: You will never get rich working for someone else.
  • In case you missed it: Here’s how the wealthiest people in tech spend their vacations.

