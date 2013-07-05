Crystal Lee, former Miss Silicon Valley and current Dropbox intern, was named Miss California on Saturday.

Samsung’s second quarter earnings missed expectations.

Zynga’s new CEO, Don Mattrick, will earn $50 million in a combination of stock and cash. He will make $19.3 million during his first year on the job.

A smart watch for Dell? The PC maker is looking into wearable tech.

Qwiki, the startup Yahoo just spent ~ $50 million on, is being sued by Chaotic Moon over the app’s development.

Now you can re-vine Vine videos in your stream and hide vines from the public eye. Re-vining is just like retweeting.

A lunch and photo with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was auctioned off for $90,000. The winner: Ralph C. Martin, CEO of risk management firm Emirat AG.

Samsung bought Boxee, a cord cutting tool for the living room, for $30-60 million. It doesn’t seem like a win for the startup, which raised $26.5 million over the years.

The iPhone 5S is coming, here’s everything you need to know about it.

99% of Android phones have a “Master Key” flaw.

And just for fun: A Dropbox intern and former Miss Silicon Valley has been crowned Miss California. Crystal Lee, 21, will be competing in the upcoming Miss America pageant.

