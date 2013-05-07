Good morning! News:
- “Adobe is abandoning its Creative Suite entirely to focus efforts on Creative Cloud.”
- “Foxconn, a potent symbol of the perks and perils of globalization, is taking a step that, not all that long ago, would have seemed unthinkable: it is contemplating life far, far beyond Apple.”
- Nokia has a new high-end phone out called the Lumia 928. It has a fancy camera.
- Takeout delivery service Foodpanda raised $20 million.
- Facebook made it into the Fortune 500, barely.
- “Microsoft is retooling the latest version of its Windows operating system to address complaints and confusion.”
- Google Glass doesn’t work very well for turn-by-turn directions because it doesn’t work very well in direct sunlight.
- Baidu bought something called PPS for $370 million, and it now claims to be China’s biggest video platform.
- Apple analyst Benedict Evans tries to figure out the size of the market for high-end smartphones.
- After Android and iOS there’s a race to become the world’s third-largest smartphone OS, and you may not have heard of all of the contestants.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.