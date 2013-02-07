10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Chris Hughes and Sean Eldridge Wedding 590x442

Photo: Chris Hughes Facebook Page

Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day for live news and analysis.

  • Google will sell some ads on Yahoo.
  • If you count iPads, Apple is now the world’s number one PC-maker.
  • Sean Eldridge, husband to Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes, is running for congress.
  • Silicon Valley job growth has returned to dot-com boom levels.
  • Smartphones running the mobile version of open source operating system Ubuntu will be available for sale in October.
  • Tumblr added real-time notifications to its Dashboard, which now looks even more like Facebook’s News Feed.
  • Google is asking its advertisers to pay more for mobile ads.
  • These are the biggest websites in the world.
  • Former Google exec Hunter Walk and former Twitter exec Satya Patel are forming a new VC firm.
  • Here are 13 things Apple has never done, and everyone wishes they would.

