Photo: Chris Hughes Facebook Page

Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day for live news and analysis.

Google will sell some ads on Yahoo.

If you count iPads, Apple is now the world’s number one PC-maker.

Sean Eldridge, husband to Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes, is running for congress.

Silicon Valley job growth has returned to dot-com boom levels.

Smartphones running the mobile version of open source operating system Ubuntu will be available for sale in October.

Tumblr added real-time notifications to its Dashboard, which now looks even more like Facebook’s News Feed.

Google is asking its advertisers to pay more for mobile ads.

These are the biggest websites in the world.

Former Google exec Hunter Walk and former Twitter exec Satya Patel are forming a new VC firm.

Here are 13 things Apple has never done, and everyone wishes they would.

