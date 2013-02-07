Photo: Chris Hughes Facebook Page
Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day for live news and analysis.
- Google will sell some ads on Yahoo.
- If you count iPads, Apple is now the world’s number one PC-maker.
- Sean Eldridge, husband to Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes, is running for congress.
- Silicon Valley job growth has returned to dot-com boom levels.
- Smartphones running the mobile version of open source operating system Ubuntu will be available for sale in October.
- Tumblr added real-time notifications to its Dashboard, which now looks even more like Facebook’s News Feed.
- Google is asking its advertisers to pay more for mobile ads.
- These are the biggest websites in the world.
- Former Google exec Hunter Walk and former Twitter exec Satya Patel are forming a new VC firm.
- Here are 13 things Apple has never done, and everyone wishes they would.
