- Amazon announced a bunch of new Kindles. This is what they look like.
- Amazon went straight after the iPad with its new top of the line Kindle Fire. How’s it compare?
- Apple is building a Pandora-clone.
- Startups are paying for services with equity again.
- HTC is in really big trouble.
- Tumblr has hired a head of sales…from Groupon.
- This is how your Google Maps are made.
- This startup CEO raised a boatload of money and he really doesn’t want your congratulations.
- Apple is getting a conference centre ready for its big iPhone 5 announcement.
- Media companies and Apple can’t get on the same page, so no Apple TV soon.
