10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
bezos

Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider

News is what you want, and news is what you’ll get!

  • Amazon announced a bunch of new Kindles. This is what they look like.
  • Amazon went straight after the iPad with its new top of the line Kindle Fire. How’s it compare?
  • Apple is building a Pandora-clone.
  • Startups are paying for services with equity again.
  • HTC is in really big trouble.
  • Tumblr has hired a head of sales…from Groupon.
  • This is how your Google Maps are made.
  • This startup CEO raised a boatload of money and he really doesn’t want your congratulations.
  • Apple is getting a conference centre ready for its big iPhone 5 announcement.
  • Media companies and Apple can’t get on the same page, so no Apple TV soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.