Amazon announced a bunch of new Kindles. This is what they look like.

Amazon went straight after the iPad with its new top of the line Kindle Fire. How’s it compare?

Apple is building a Pandora-clone.

Startups are paying for services with equity again.

HTC is in really big trouble.

Tumblr has hired a head of sales…from Groupon.

This is how your Google Maps are made.

This startup CEO raised a boatload of money and he really doesn’t want your congratulations.

Apple is getting a conference centre ready for its big iPhone 5 announcement.

Media companies and Apple can’t get on the same page, so no Apple TV soon.

