10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Shhh

Photo: Browen Clune via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • The Apple television may support hand gestures and Siri integration.
  • Apple might lose a $1.6 billion lawsuit for using the word “iPad.”
  • Here are the latest guesses on what to expect with the iPad 3.
  • Here’s the biggest threat to Facebook and what Facebook is doing about it.
  • Cisco warns its customers that some of its servers might burn out.
  • IBM’s new CEO is earning a lot less than her peers.
  • Google has started laying fibre for super-fast Internet in Kansas City.
  • Here’s what people were using Google for during the Superbowl.
  • Google is building real-life Terminator glasses.
  • An ex-Zynga engineer is ripping the company apart.

