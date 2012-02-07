Photo: Browen Clune via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The Apple television may support hand gestures and Siri integration.
- Apple might lose a $1.6 billion lawsuit for using the word “iPad.”
- Here are the latest guesses on what to expect with the iPad 3.
- Here’s the biggest threat to Facebook and what Facebook is doing about it.
- Cisco warns its customers that some of its servers might burn out.
- IBM’s new CEO is earning a lot less than her peers.
- Google has started laying fibre for super-fast Internet in Kansas City.
- Here’s what people were using Google for during the Superbowl.
- Google is building real-life Terminator glasses.
- An ex-Zynga engineer is ripping the company apart.
