Photo: Roy Zipstein

Good morning. No kidding around, what follows is probably the best “10 things” you’ll read all week. Good stuff out there today!

Fancy tech types on Twitter are going nuts over this story from Buzzfeed: “Google’s Lost Social Network.”

Watch out, Microsoft. Google will stop giving its Office clone away for free. That has to mean real investment is coming.

Google will take bids for its Motorola set-top business soon.

Here’s the complete transcript of Brian Williams’s interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

There’s a $4 billion smartphone maker in China that has modelled itself after Apple, and it is doing very well.

Meanwhile, customer turnout for Apple’s iPad Mini launch in China was relatively low.

An infamously anti-Apple blogger says Windows 8 is “a Christmas gift for someone you hate.”

Bravo’s “Startups: Silicon Valley” got booted from Monday nights because “Real Housewives” re-runs get better ratings.

Downloads from Amazon’s Appstore are up 500% in the last year.

One reason for Apple to move manufacturing to the US is that increasingly, its Asian suppliers are becoming competitors.

