Photo: Roy Zipstein
Good morning. No kidding around, what follows is probably the best “10 things” you’ll read all week. Good stuff out there today!
- Fancy tech types on Twitter are going nuts over this story from Buzzfeed: “Google’s Lost Social Network.”
- Watch out, Microsoft. Google will stop giving its Office clone away for free. That has to mean real investment is coming.
- Google will take bids for its Motorola set-top business soon.
- Here’s the complete transcript of Brian Williams’s interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook.
- There’s a $4 billion smartphone maker in China that has modelled itself after Apple, and it is doing very well.
- Meanwhile, customer turnout for Apple’s iPad Mini launch in China was relatively low.
- An infamously anti-Apple blogger says Windows 8 is “a Christmas gift for someone you hate.”
- Bravo’s “Startups: Silicon Valley” got booted from Monday nights because “Real Housewives” re-runs get better ratings.
- Downloads from Amazon’s Appstore are up 500% in the last year.
- One reason for Apple to move manufacturing to the US is that increasingly, its Asian suppliers are becoming competitors.
