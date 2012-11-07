Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch
Hello. President Obama won re-election last night. Our politics page is going to have lots of follow-up on that.For now, here’s tech news:
- Obama’s “Four more years” tweet is the most popular tweet ever.
- Twitter dealt with an incredible amount of traffic last night, but stood tall.
- Startup investor Ron Conway won his effort to reform payroll taxes in San Francisco.
- Forget Obama, the election’s real winner was New York Times political prognosticator Nate Silver’s blog.
- Marissa Mayer knows she needs to shrink Yahoo, but at the moment, she doesn’t plan to do it with a mass layoff. Here’s her plan.
- A new version of Gmail for iPhone is coming and it’s supposed to be actually good this time.
- The sequel to Kim Dotcom’s movie piracy site Megaupload got shut down even before it launched.
- StumbleUpon traffic is tanking as Pinterest surges.
- You know the glowing image of an apple on the back of your MacBook? Apple just filed a patent to make it more interactive.
- Foxconn’s CEO says “we are falling short of meeting huge demand” for the iPhone.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.