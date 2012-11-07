Ron Conway

Hello. President Obama won re-election last night. Our politics page is going to have lots of follow-up on that.For now, here’s tech news:



Obama’s “Four more years” tweet is the most popular tweet ever.

Twitter dealt with an incredible amount of traffic last night, but stood tall.

Startup investor Ron Conway won his effort to reform payroll taxes in San Francisco.

Forget Obama, the election’s real winner was New York Times political prognosticator Nate Silver’s blog.

Marissa Mayer knows she needs to shrink Yahoo, but at the moment, she doesn’t plan to do it with a mass layoff. Here’s her plan.

A new version of Gmail for iPhone is coming and it’s supposed to be actually good this time.

The sequel to Kim Dotcom’s movie piracy site Megaupload got shut down even before it launched.

StumbleUpon traffic is tanking as Pinterest surges.

You know the glowing image of an apple on the back of your MacBook? Apple just filed a patent to make it more interactive.

Foxconn’s CEO says “we are falling short of meeting huge demand” for the iPhone.

