Good morning! Here’s the big news of the day:
- AOL is buying Huffington Post for $315 million as part of its strategy to become a content powerhouse. Arianna Huffington will become editor-in-chief of AOL, overseeing properties like TechCrunch.
- Huffington Post will lose CEO Eric Hippeau, and revenue chief Greg Coleman. Neither is joining AOL.
- A leaked Best Buy ad suggests Motorola’s iPad competitor, the Xoom will retail for $800 and force you to buy one month’s wireless data plan. If that’s true, it’s toast.
- Groupon ran its Super Bowl ad last night. The majority of people seem to be offended by Groupon making light of bad situations around the world.
- Speaking of which … tech companies were advertising quite a bit during last night’s Super Bowl, prompting more than one person to comment on Twitter it reminded them of the bubble days. Here’s a round up of all the ads.
- Yahoo is working on making content more personalised for users, in particular mobile users. Seems like a small deal, especially when you compare it to AOL’s big crazy move for HuffPo.
- The “most important Googler you’ve never heard of,” Susan Wojcicki got a nice profile. She’s Google’s chief moneymaker.
- Nokia’s new CEO Stephen Elop is expected to toss many of the company’s executives in a big shake up of the company which is coming in a few days.
- Google Executive Wael Ghonim has been detained in Egypt, but is expected to be released today.
- Zynga’s head of games in Japan predicts that Facebook will not overtake local social network Mixi as favourite.
- For more in technology news as it happens through the day check out Business Insider’s SAI →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.