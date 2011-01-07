Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Steve Ballmer talked about Microsoft with CNBC, and he seemed open to the possibility of making some acquisitions, and he says he thinks Microsoft is well positioned as a brand with young people.
- More information trickled out on Facebook: It earned $355 million in profit through the first nine months of 2010, and it’s planning to IPO (or disclose financials) by April 2012.
- But is Facebook worth $50 billion? Well it’s complicated, so you should read this fantastic piece by Henry Blodget.
- Samsung had one zany keynote, but it brought Time Warner and Comcast’s CEO on stage together, along with the CEO of Hulu.
- Another iPad 2 shell has made an appearance at CES, sporting the grill at the bottom.
- Apple reportedly started looking for another CFO, but the company says it’s not conducting a CFO search.
- Now that ARM Holdings is partnering with Microsoft, it expects to generate royalties in the next two years from Windows products.
- Samsung posted a worse profit than expected, looks like TV sales in Q4 weren’t all that great.
- HTC saw profits double on a year over year basis thanks to Android phones.
- Salesforce paid $31 million for web conferencing company DimDim.
