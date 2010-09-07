Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:



Oracle hired ex-HP CEO Mark Hurd as co-president. Current co-president Charles Phillips is stepping down.

Ad Age obtained internal documents on how much big companies spend on Google keyword search ads. (Here’s our write up of the news.)

The tech sector is not hiring, which is bad for the economy, says the NYT.

Amazon has poached Andre Vrignaud from Microsoft. Vrignaud was director of game platform strategy and was key in roll out of Xbox Live on the Windows Phone.

Google’s acquisition of travel software company ITA is getting close inspection from the Justice Department.

Research in Motion has reportedly acquired mobile development company DataViz for $50 million.

The iPod touch could account for 38% of all iOS device sales.

LG is showing off the Optimus 7, a Windows Phone 7 device that will be available in October.

DVD kiosk company Redbox announced that it has rented over 1 billion movies.

The first Windows Phone 7 ad is low budget looking, but promises a revolution.

