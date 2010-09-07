Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:
- Oracle hired ex-HP CEO Mark Hurd as co-president. Current co-president Charles Phillips is stepping down.
- Ad Age obtained internal documents on how much big companies spend on Google keyword search ads. (Here’s our write up of the news.)
- The tech sector is not hiring, which is bad for the economy, says the NYT.
- Amazon has poached Andre Vrignaud from Microsoft. Vrignaud was director of game platform strategy and was key in roll out of Xbox Live on the Windows Phone.
- Google’s acquisition of travel software company ITA is getting close inspection from the Justice Department.
- Research in Motion has reportedly acquired mobile development company DataViz for $50 million.
- The iPod touch could account for 38% of all iOS device sales.
- LG is showing off the Optimus 7, a Windows Phone 7 device that will be available in October.
- DVD kiosk company Redbox announced that it has rented over 1 billion movies.
- The first Windows Phone 7 ad is low budget looking, but promises a revolution.
