Good Morning. News time:
- Microsoft is planning on cutting a few people.
- Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg were seen driving off together at Sun Valley. Maybe they were going to talk about Google Me?
- On Monday, the NYT ran a very negative Microsoft story. Tim O’Reilly was featured prominently in that story. Now he says he was misquoted throughout.
- Mini-Microsoft, the popular unofficial blog for Microsoft employees has weighed in on the KIN disaster.
- Amazon now has a patent on e-readers with LCD and e-ink screens. This could screw Barnes & Noble’s Nook.
- Eric Schmidt’s partner at TomorrowVentures, which is his personal investment company, has been involved in numerous failed startups and involved in many lawsuits.
- Skyhook wireless gets a nice write up in the WSJ. It provides location services for many smartphones.
- Foursquare introduced a new feature called “layers.” You can follow HuffPo or IFC, and as you walk through a town, their recommendations about what to do can be pushed to your phone.
- Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote a post explaining advertising on Facebook. The best part? The comments.
- AppleCare reps are telling people that Apple’s software fix won’t address the fundamental issue with the iPhone 4 antenna.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.