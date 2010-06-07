Good morning! Let’s get to it:



Today is Apple’s developers conference, WWDC. New iPhone should be coming. Our coverage for the day will all be here.

Also coming from Apple today? There’s rumour spreading of a multi-touch trackpad for desktop computers.

HTC is the company giving Apple a run for its money. It’s thanks in part to One & co. a 20 person design team in San Francisco, which is making well designed handsets.

Tony Hsieh reveals the truth about why he sold Zappos to Amazon.

If you can’t beat em, join em. That’s what Yahoo appears to be saying. It will announce deep integration with Facebook.

The New York Times released a cool looking app that competes with Yelp and Foursquare. Very smart of the NYT.

The Dell Streak gets a subdued review from Engadget.

The iPads in New York Apple stores are covered in bacteria says the Daily News.

Wage inflation comes to China: Apple’s manufacturer, Hon Hai (parent of Foxconn) may double salaries says the WSJ.

TV shows have been using the same fake newspapers for years. Check out this crazy gallery.

