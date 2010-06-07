Good morning! Let’s get to it:
- Today is Apple’s developers conference, WWDC. New iPhone should be coming. Our coverage for the day will all be here.
- Also coming from Apple today? There’s rumour spreading of a multi-touch trackpad for desktop computers.
- HTC is the company giving Apple a run for its money. It’s thanks in part to One & co. a 20 person design team in San Francisco, which is making well designed handsets.
- Tony Hsieh reveals the truth about why he sold Zappos to Amazon.
- If you can’t beat em, join em. That’s what Yahoo appears to be saying. It will announce deep integration with Facebook.
- The New York Times released a cool looking app that competes with Yelp and Foursquare. Very smart of the NYT.
- The Dell Streak gets a subdued review from Engadget.
- The iPads in New York Apple stores are covered in bacteria says the Daily News.
- Wage inflation comes to China: Apple’s manufacturer, Hon Hai (parent of Foxconn) may double salaries says the WSJ.
- TV shows have been using the same fake newspapers for years. Check out this crazy gallery.
