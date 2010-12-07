Good morning! Here’s the news:
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has finally been arrested on non-consensual sex charges.
- Apple is reportedly going to ship the iPad 2 starting in February.
- Android boss Andy Rubin says Android is profitable as a standalone division inside Google. Read our live blog of Rubin’s talk with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher from last night.
- He also demoed a forthcoming tablet from Motorola running Android 3.0.
- Bebo’s new CEO and owner is optimistic he can revive the company.
- Ex-AdMob employees have already started another mobile ad company called MoPub.
- Google says sales in China are growing, even without search.
- LivingSocial will use the $183 million that it raised to expand internationally, and fight off Groupon, the CEO tells Bloomberg.
- Google opened its own e-book store yesterday.
- RIM’s 2011 will be better than its 2010, says an analyst, but don’t expect RIM to release a 4G Verizon phone anytime soon.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.