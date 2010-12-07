10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has finally been arrested on non-consensual sex charges.
  • Apple is reportedly going to ship the iPad 2 starting in February.
  • Android boss Andy Rubin says Android is profitable as a standalone division inside Google. Read our live blog of Rubin’s talk with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher from last night.
  • He also demoed a forthcoming tablet from Motorola running Android 3.0.
  • Bebo’s new CEO and owner is optimistic he can revive the company.
  • Ex-AdMob employees have already started another mobile ad company called MoPub.
  • Google says sales in China are growing, even without search.
  • LivingSocial will use the $183 million that it raised to expand internationally, and fight off Groupon, the CEO tells Bloomberg.
  • Google opened its own e-book store yesterday.
  • RIM’s 2011 will be better than its 2010, says an analyst, but don’t expect RIM to release a 4G Verizon phone anytime soon.

