Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Facebook unveiled a new groups feature which lets people split up all their friends on Facebook.
- Apple is working on making a Verizon-compatible iPhone which will be ready for early 2011.
- Verizon is launching its 4G LTE wireless network in 38 cities by the end of the year.
- The W3C, the group sort-of in charge of the web standards, says HTML5 is still 2-3 years away from being ready.
- iPad supply chain checks suggest Apple will manufacture 45 million iPads next year.
- Zuckerberg speaks about “The Social Network” — he says if 5 million people see it, it doesn’t matter considering Facebook has 500 million users.
- Prices are leaking for the Sony Google TVs, and it looks like they are $300 more than normal TVs.
- Twitter says it has 1 billion search queries daily now. It’s also changing its search architecture.
- Yahoo is redesigning its search results.
- Motorola is suing Apple over 18 mobile patents.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.