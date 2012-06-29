Photo: Honou via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- RIM’s first quarter earnings were even worse than expected. The company posted an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share for the quarter and announced it will lay off 5,000 employees.
- RIM also revealed that it is delaying the launch of its Blackberry 10 operating system until the first quarter of 2013. Some now think that it may never be released.
- Reuters reports that RIM’s board is considering desperate measures like switching to Microsoft’s operating system or selling off a key part of its company.
- AOL is reorganising into three operating units: Advertising, Content and Mail. The company’s CFO Artie Minson has been promoted to COO and will oversee the three units.
- Bob Mansfield, Apple’s iPad engineering genius, is retiring from the company. He will be replaced by Dan Riccio, Apple’s VP of iPad hardware engineering.
- Today is the fifth anniversary of when the iPhone first went on sale. Here’s a look back at the early days of the product that changed the world.
- Google released Chrome for the iPhone and it’s amazing. These screenshots will show you why we love it.
- Meanwhile, it looks like Google’s new Nexus 7 tablet is already a hit.
- Here are all the products that Google just declared war on at its developers conference this week.
- This 17-year old mobile genius just got offered and accepted a job at Facebook.
