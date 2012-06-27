Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The big investment banks are putting out their initial ratings on Facebook today. J.P. Morgan kicked things off by rating Facebook as “overweight” and giving it a price target of $43 by the end of 2013.
- Google’s big i/o developers conference kicks off today. We expect to hear the company announce a new Google-branded tablet, the next version of Android and maybe even a new home entertainment product.
- Best Buy’s founder is considering taking the company private, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Apple scored a big victory in court on Tuesday as a U.S. District Judge granted the company a preliminary injunction against Samsung, which bans it from selling the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in the United States.
- Daring Fireball’s John Gruber says, “Something big is going on with Apple TV in Cupertino, but it’s still being cooked.”
- Apple would have to hire 7,000 people to do what that Google does in maps.
- Here’s everything that Zynga announced at its big launch event in San Francisco yesterday.
- Thousands of IBM employees got a nasty surprise this week, as they were told not to expect raises in 2012.
- Yahoo and Spotify are joining forces so you can listen to music while browsing Yahoo.
