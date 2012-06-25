Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- RIM is considering selling off its handset business, according to a report in The Sunday Times. Facebook and Amazon are said to be potential buyers.
- Google CEO Larry Page told employees not to worry about his health, after the company revealed he would miss several important meetings because he had lost his voice.
- Execs from Microsoft and HP opened up about everything that went wrong with the HP Slate tablet.”It would be like driving a car, and the car not turning when you turn the wheel.”
- AOL will announce a stock buyback plan later this week using the gains from the $1.06 billion sale of its patents, AllThingsD reports.
- NASDAQ’s CEO blamed the botched Facebook IPO on “arrogance,” telling a conference over the weekend that Nasdaq didn’t exercise “enough business judgment.”
- Here’s how Apple brainwashes its retail employees into believing there is a “higher purpose” to their jobs.
- Bloomberg reports that Apple’s new mapping app for the iPhone will offer built-in Yelp check-ins. That’s great news for Yelp and bad news for Foursquare.
- Sheryl Sandberg made it her mission to stamp out sexism at Facebook shortly after she joined the company.
- Just a reminder: The iPhone turns 5 this week.
- In case you missed: These are the 50 most powerful people in enterprise tech.
