Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Wall Street is worried about the health of Larry Page after Google revealed the CEO would skip several big meetings in the next couple weeks because he lost his voice.
- Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working to “reset and retool” Motorola, which will likely mean lots of firings and perhaps even selling off parts of the company.
- There is some good news for Google today though: Citi analyst Mark Mahaney estimates that YouTube will generate more than $3.6 billion in gross revenue this year.
- New details are leaking out about the specs and pricing for the Microsoft Surface tablet and it doesn’t sound great. Sources say the tablets will be Wi-Fi only and start at $599.
- Microsoft isn’t just building tablets. The company is apparently working on building its own smartphone too.
- Facebook has agreed to grant its users more control over what personal information shows up in Sponsored Stories advertisements on the social network. Reuters reports the move could cost the company more than $100 million in ad revenue.
- Nomura says that Facebook is a buy, with a price target of $40.
- The New York Times just added two big names in tech to its board.
- How do Facebook employees like to unwind? By running off to a shooting range and taking pictures of themselves with guns, of course.
- In case you missed it: Check out The Angel 100, our roundup of the top early stage investors in New York.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.