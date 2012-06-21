Photo: Screenshot
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft unveiled its new Windows Phone 8 mobile operating system at an event on Wednesday. Here are all the most important new features.
- Unfortunately, if you have an older Windows phone, you’re out of luck. Microsoft says the update is for new handsets only.
- Meanwhile, one report estimates that Microsoft’s new Surface tablet will cost more than $600 for the cheaper version and $800 for the higher-end model. That could make it harder for the company to compete in the tablet market.
- Larry Ellison just bought 98% of this pristine island in Hawaii. It had been on sale for around $500-$600 million.
- Yahoo thinks it can settle its patent dispute with Facebook in the next two weeks. The two companies are currently in settlement talks.
- Rich Riley, a top ad exec at Yahoo, has left the company after working there for almost 14 years, AllThingsD reports.
- A source tells us that AOL is facing a brutal choice on Patch right now: close it or double down.
- An Iowa woman has filed a $5 million class action lawsuit against LinkedIn for allowing hackers to gain access to her password. Now the social network must deal with the most feared and loathed law firm in Silicon Valley.
- Ajit Nazre, the man Ellen Pao accused of harassing her, left behind a huge mess at Kleiner Perkins.
- In case you missed it: Here are all the gadgets and apps that SAI’s team would be completely lost without.
