Seth Fiegerman
Microsoft Surface Steve Ballmer

Photo: AP

  • Apparently Microsoft kept its PC partners in the dark about the Surface tablet until just three days before the big media event on Monday.
  • Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer took a potshot at Google in a leaked memo about the tablet’s launch. “We made search more social (and we did it the right way!)”
  • RIM has begun laying off employees, BusinessWeek reports. There could be as many as 2,000-3,000 job cuts.
  • YouTube’s founders revealed at Le Web that they are planning to launch their new project, Zeen, sometime next week.
  • Peter Thiel just launched a new venture capital fund to invest in growth-stage tech companies.
  • Don’t miss our review of Samsung’s new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.
  • Oracle’s hardware business has been a mess. Here’s who employees blame.
  • Sources tell us that GigaOm is on the block. Bloomberg and Dow Jones are potential buyers.
  • This one crazy photo tells you everything you need to know about the tech world right now.
  • In case you missed it: Check out our roundup of the best gadgets of 2012 so far.

