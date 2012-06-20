Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apparently Microsoft kept its PC partners in the dark about the Surface tablet until just three days before the big media event on Monday.
- Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer took a potshot at Google in a leaked memo about the tablet’s launch. “We made search more social (and we did it the right way!)”
- RIM has begun laying off employees, BusinessWeek reports. There could be as many as 2,000-3,000 job cuts.
- YouTube’s founders revealed at Le Web that they are planning to launch their new project, Zeen, sometime next week.
- Peter Thiel just launched a new venture capital fund to invest in growth-stage tech companies.
- Don’t miss our review of Samsung’s new flagship Android phone, the Galaxy S III.
- Oracle’s hardware business has been a mess. Here’s who employees blame.
- Sources tell us that GigaOm is on the block. Bloomberg and Dow Jones are potential buyers.
- This one crazy photo tells you everything you need to know about the tech world right now.
- In case you missed it: Check out our roundup of the best gadgets of 2012 so far.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.