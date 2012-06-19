Photo: Microsoft
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft finally unveiled the Surface tablet, a thin Windows tablet with a kickstand built in. Take a closer look at the product and how it compares to others on the market.
- The tablet will come in two models, one that runs the full-featured version of Windows 8 and one that runs the “Metro” version of the operating system. Here are the specs sheets for both.
- One of the big details Microsoft left out from the event is how much the tablet will cost. As Business Insider’s Jay Yarow points out, the company will have a very hard time beating or even matching the iPad on price.
- For those who weren’t by a computer last night, you can watch the full video of the Microsoft event here.
- Facebook’s stock is actually up 20% over the past two weeks.
- Airbnb announced today that it has booked a total of 10 million nights, and now books a night every two seconds.
- We hear that Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey is now living in a $10 million house in San Francisco’s exclusive Seacliff neighbourhood.
- Oracle’s top North American sales guy, Keith Block, is out, sources tell us. We hear he will be replaced by Joanne Olsen, who is currently the VP of cloud services at Oracle.
- Don’t miss these photos and tweets from the lavish party that Yammer’s CEO threw himself after his company got bought up by Microsoft for more than $1 billion.
- In case you missed it: Here’s the leaked presentation showing Microsoft’s master plan to take over the living room with a new Xbox.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.