Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft is holding a big event this afternoon in Los Angeles. The latest rumour is that the company will announce a new tablet with Barnes and Noble.
- Here’s everything we know so far about Microsoft’s deal to buy Yammer.
- There’s a big 56-page document floating around claiming to show Microsoft’s road map for Xbox, including plans for an Xbox 720 and cloud gaming.
- Google says it received more than 1,000 requests from governments to censor content online in the past six months. It complied with more than half.
- Facebook will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit over its Sponsored Stories feature.
- New data provided to Business Insider show just how much advertisers find out about you when you click ‘Like’ on Facebook.
- The last two executives in charge of the Facebook phone have left the company.
- The Voyager 1 space probe is about to become the first and only man-made object to enter interstellar space.
- These tech entrepreneurs are building a startup scene in the middle of an economic disaster.
- In case you missed it: Here’s the definitive timeline of how Apple’s ex-retail guru is destroying JC Penney.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.