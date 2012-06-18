10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Seth Fiegerman
Ballmer thumbs out

Photo: AP

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Microsoft is holding a big event this afternoon in Los Angeles. The latest rumour is that the company will announce a new tablet with Barnes and Noble.
  • Here’s everything we know so far about Microsoft’s deal to buy Yammer.
  • There’s a big 56-page document floating around claiming to show Microsoft’s road map for Xbox, including plans for an Xbox 720 and cloud gaming.
  • Google says it received more than 1,000 requests from governments to censor content online in the past six months. It complied with more than half.
  • Facebook will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit over its Sponsored Stories feature.
  • New data provided to Business Insider show just how much advertisers find out about you when you click ‘Like’ on Facebook.
  • The last two executives in charge of the Facebook phone have left the company.
  • The Voyager 1 space probe is about to become the first and only man-made object to enter interstellar space.
  • These tech entrepreneurs are building a startup scene in the middle of an economic disaster.
  • In case you missed it: Here’s the definitive timeline of how Apple’s ex-retail guru is destroying JC Penney.

