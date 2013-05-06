Good morning!
- In a blog post lots of people passed around over the weekend, established Los Angeles-based VC Mark Suster explains where he gets his proprietary deal-flow.
- Samsung came out with a low-end, 4.3 inch smartphone called the Galaxy Core.
- Intel subsidiary McAfee bought a Finnish firewall specialist called Stonesoft for $389 million.
- YouTube is launching paid subscription channels.
- HP has new, MacBook Air-like laptops out, starting at $499.
- EBay might start taking Bitcoin.
- Kara Swisher wrote a feature for Vanity Fair on the history of Instagram, which sold to Facebook for $1 billion a year ago last month.
- 52% of Kansas City residents say they would like to switch to Google fibre.
- Barnes & Noble cut the Nook’s price by 30% “for Mother’s Day.”
- Saturday Night Live mocked Google Glass.
