Nicholas Carlson
  • Zynga is seeking a real-money gambling liscense in Nevada.
  • HTC sales fell 31% in November versus last year.
  • Apple now ranks 6th in the Chinese smartphone market.
  • The next Samsung phone might have an unbreakable screen.
  • Amazon launched in Brazil.
  • Samsung published Apple’s patent agreement with HTC.
  • Apple really is building iMacs in the USA.
  • It’s the worst time ever to launch a new Twitter app, but the Iconfactory just put out Twitteriffic 5 anyway.
  • The bigger Pandora’s audience grows, the more money it loses. And that’s why the stock is tanking.
  • Here is the first trailer for the next Star Trek movie.

