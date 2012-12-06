Good morning.
- Zynga is seeking a real-money gambling liscense in Nevada.
- HTC sales fell 31% in November versus last year.
- Apple now ranks 6th in the Chinese smartphone market.
- The next Samsung phone might have an unbreakable screen.
- Amazon launched in Brazil.
- Samsung published Apple’s patent agreement with HTC.
- Apple really is building iMacs in the USA.
- It’s the worst time ever to launch a new Twitter app, but the Iconfactory just put out Twitteriffic 5 anyway.
- The bigger Pandora’s audience grows, the more money it loses. And that’s why the stock is tanking.
- Here is the first trailer for the next Star Trek movie.
