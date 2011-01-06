Photo: AP

Motorola unveiled the Xoom tablet last night. It’s slim on details, but it will be released in Q1, it runs Android 3.0, and it looks like the first true threat for the iPad.

Steve Ballmer gave the CES keynote last night. His message: Windows everywhere and on everything. Also, Kinect is amazing.

Facebook is more profitable than most people thought, according to new reports. It earned $400 million in profit for 2010 on $2 billion in revenue.

Despite reports to the contrary, an Android team member tweets there are no minimum hardware requirements for Android 3.0.

Apple is launching the Mac App Store today, Twitter is expected to have an app at launch.

Apple is prohibiting its retail employees from taking off the last week in January through the first two weeks in February, suggesting a new product launch in that span.

Want to invest in Twitter, just like Facebook? You can through a few enthusiastic funds.

LinkedIn is planning an IPO this year.

It looks like The Beatles are getting paid more than most bands through an unusual royalties deal from iTunes.

Another Yahoo has left the building — VP and GM of display, Dave Zinman has left.

