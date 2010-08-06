10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow

Great morning, let’s do some news:

  • Zynga acquired Japanese game maker Unoh.
  • Google is tangled up in a lawsuit from a 54 year old employee that sued, saying he was a victim of age discrimination.
  • Quora is open to be found via search engines now, but if you want to turn privacy settings on, you can.
  • “Don’t hold your breathe,” waiting for the Beatles on iTunes suggests Yoko Ono, as the group isn’t happy with certain aspects of iTunes.
  • Apple has added a new section to the App Store called “try before you buy,” to encourage downloads of lite versions of paid applications.
  • Amazon has expanded its borders and now has a Kindle store in the UK.
  • A group of conservatives on Digg have been trying to bury liberal leanings stories.
  • Apple is in talks to buy a Chinese social gaming company.
  • Nokia’s Symbian smartphone OS says it’s activating 300,000 phones daily, so take that Android!
  • HP’s CTO says the company will use Palm’s WebOs on a lot of products, including printers.

