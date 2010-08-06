Great morning, let’s do some news:
- Zynga acquired Japanese game maker Unoh.
- Google is tangled up in a lawsuit from a 54 year old employee that sued, saying he was a victim of age discrimination.
- Quora is open to be found via search engines now, but if you want to turn privacy settings on, you can.
- “Don’t hold your breathe,” waiting for the Beatles on iTunes suggests Yoko Ono, as the group isn’t happy with certain aspects of iTunes.
- Apple has added a new section to the App Store called “try before you buy,” to encourage downloads of lite versions of paid applications.
- Amazon has expanded its borders and now has a Kindle store in the UK.
- A group of conservatives on Digg have been trying to bury liberal leanings stories.
- Apple is in talks to buy a Chinese social gaming company.
- Nokia’s Symbian smartphone OS says it’s activating 300,000 phones daily, so take that Android!
- HP’s CTO says the company will use Palm’s WebOs on a lot of products, including printers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.