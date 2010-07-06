Photo: Twitpic

Good Morning! Welcome to the news:

Twitter’s next revenue plan is reportedly to use the account @earlybird to tweet daily deals.

Netflix entered into an agreement with movie maker Relativity Media, giving it exclusive streaming rights to Relativity movies.

Prince says the internet is toast. Prince says it’s like MTV. It was once hip, but now its outdated.

MySpace is looking to sign a new ad deal to replace the Google deal which is ending.

News Corp is looking to sell the Fox Audience Network (FAN), which runs many of MySpace’s ads. If News Corp. sells FAN, then expect it to sell MySpace, reports Michael Arrington.

The Apple versus Google battle is expected to dominate conversation at the annual Sun Valley mogul-fest.

Apple is reportedly planning for iPads to hit a run rate of 2 million per month now.

The price of labour in China is about to rise, and along with it, the price of smartphones, netbooks, and digital cameras will also rise.

Daily Deal site Woot! (recently acquired by Amazon) wants the AP to pay it $17.50, for using too much of a Woot blog post in a story.

Watch out for earnings estimates to start getting cut by analysts.

