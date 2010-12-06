Good morning! Today’s news:
- Facebook is launching redesigned profile pages, which emphasises photos. (If you haven’t seen it already, Mark Zuckerberg was on 60 Minutes last night, to introduce the new profiles.)
- AOL is considering dumping its dial-up business, then attempting to merge its ad business into Yahoo.
- On Friday we learned that Groupon had rejected Google’s acquisition offer. Now the pressure is on to prove it can build a business that’s worth more than $6 billion.
- Only .28% of the people that have canceled cable are opting to watch only TV on the internet says a new ESPN survey.
- Chinese answer to Amazon, Dangdang, is set to IPO this week.
- Netflix has just about as many subscribers as Showtime.
- Online shopping has totaled $16.8 billion in the first 33 days of holiday shopping says comScore. (33 days? How early does holiday shopping start for them?)
- Bloomingdales is giving away free iPads to shoppers with one small catch — you have to spend $1,500 on Y.E.S. clothing in the store.
- Apple is reportedly planning an underground tunnel to link its old campus with its new campus.
- Google’s “money” woman Susan Wojcicki tells the Telegraph she’s interested in local and mobile.
