Good morning! Today’s news:

  • Facebook is launching redesigned profile pages, which emphasises photos. (If you haven’t seen it already, Mark Zuckerberg was on 60 Minutes last night, to introduce the new profiles.)
  • AOL is considering dumping its dial-up business, then attempting to merge its ad business into Yahoo.
  • On Friday we learned that Groupon had rejected Google’s acquisition offer. Now the pressure is on to prove it can build a business that’s worth more than $6 billion.
  • Only .28%  of the people that have canceled cable are opting to watch only TV on the internet says a new ESPN survey.
  • Chinese answer to Amazon, Dangdang, is set to IPO this week.
  • Netflix has just about as many subscribers as Showtime.
  • Online shopping has totaled $16.8 billion in the first 33 days of holiday shopping says comScore. (33 days? How early does holiday shopping start for them?)
  • Bloomingdales is giving away free iPads to shoppers with one small catch — you have to spend $1,500 on Y.E.S. clothing in the store.
  • Apple is reportedly planning an underground tunnel to link its old campus with its new campus.
  • Google’s “money” woman Susan Wojcicki tells the Telegraph she’s interested in local and mobile.

