Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Facebook is holding an event today, it is reportedly showing off a redesign of the site.
- New Palm smartphones are coming out of HP at the start of 2011.
- Samsung Galaxy S Android phones have sold over million units.
- Careful where you get your stock advice: Facebook and Twitter are being used for stock fraud.
- Android-based smartphone sales are paying off for HTC. It beat analyst estimates, delivering net income of $360 million in the third quarter.
- Zynga is teaming up with McDonald’s in some sort of promotion at Facebook.
- Here’s a chart that explains all the lawsuits in the smartphone world.
- Sony’s Google TV remote looks insane.
- Despite the lawsuit from Microsoft, Motorola’s co-CEO says he’d consider using Windows Phone 7.
- Amazon is reportedly set to announce the acquisition of Spanish retailer BuyVip for $96.5 million.
