10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Facebook is holding an event today, it is reportedly showing off a redesign of the site.
  • New Palm smartphones are coming out of HP at the start of 2011.
  • Samsung Galaxy S Android phones have sold over million units.
  • Careful where you get your stock advice: Facebook and Twitter are being used for stock fraud.
  • Android-based smartphone sales are paying off for HTC. It beat analyst estimates, delivering net income of $360 million in the third quarter.
  • Zynga is teaming up with McDonald’s in some sort of promotion at Facebook.
  • Here’s a chart that explains all the lawsuits in the smartphone world.
  • Sony’s Google TV remote looks insane.
  • Despite the lawsuit from Microsoft, Motorola’s co-CEO says he’d consider using Windows Phone 7.
  • Amazon is reportedly set to announce the acquisition of Spanish retailer BuyVip for $96.5 million.

