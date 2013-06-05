Good morning!
- Apple is already getting San Francisco’s Moscone centre ready for WWDC next week.
- Samsung came out with a new, more rugged version of its Galaxy S4 phone. It’s waterproof!
- Here’s a video demonstration of all the big changes coming soon to Windows.
- Bloomberg LP launched a $75 million fund to invest in early stage startups. It’s called Bloomberg Beta.
- Apple says it will employ 9,200 people to build its spaceship headquarters.
- Mozilla plans big upgrades for Firefox in October. Here’s a preview of what’s to come.
- “Intel Capital, the global investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corp., is setting up a $100 million fund to invest in “perceptual” computing technologies like voice and gesture control.”
- Android marketshare is declining and Apple marketshare is gaining, according to ComScore.
- Sony’s new MacBook Air-killer is “extremely thin and light,” but the trackpad and wi-fi connection is too “finicky.”
- The Amazon Marketplace is now open to India.
