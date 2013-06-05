10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson

Good morning!

  • Apple is already getting San Francisco’s Moscone centre ready for WWDC next week.
  • Samsung came out with a new, more rugged version of its Galaxy S4 phone. It’s waterproof!
  • Here’s a video demonstration of all the big changes coming soon to Windows.
  • Bloomberg LP launched a $75 million fund to invest in early stage startups. It’s called Bloomberg Beta.
  • Apple says it will employ 9,200 people to build its spaceship headquarters.
  • Mozilla plans big upgrades for Firefox in October. Here’s a preview of what’s to come.
  • “Intel Capital, the global investment arm of chipmaker Intel Corp., is setting up a $100 million fund to invest in “perceptual” computing technologies like voice and gesture control.”
  • Android marketshare is declining and Apple marketshare is gaining, according to ComScore.
  • Sony’s new MacBook Air-killer is “extremely thin and light,” but the trackpad and wi-fi connection is too “finicky.”
  • The Amazon Marketplace is now open to India.

