Good morning! Here’s the news.
- Here’s a deeply reported story on the death of Jody Sherman, a startup founder driven to suicide.
- Yesterday, Facebook announced “Home” a new home screen app for Android. This is what it looks like.
- Om Malik hates the product because it destroys privacy.
- Dan Frommer thinks lots of people will buy Facebook phones.
- What were Tumblr CEO David Karp and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston doing at Facebook headquarters yesterday?
- The rumour is that Marissa Mayer and her COO disagree over a $200 million deal for Dailymotion.
- These are the 10 biggest tech companies you’ve never heard of.
- T-Mobile will begin selling iPhones for $99 up front on April 12.
- Samsung expects $7.7 billion in profits for Q1, a 53% year-over-year increase.
- Here’s the Google Glass presentation from SXSW.
