10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
facebook home tour

Good morning! Here’s the news.

  • Here’s a deeply reported story on the death of Jody Sherman, a startup founder driven to suicide.
  • Yesterday, Facebook announced “Home” a new home screen app for Android. This is what it looks like.
  • Om Malik hates the product because it destroys privacy.
  • Dan Frommer thinks lots of people will buy Facebook phones.
  • What were Tumblr CEO David Karp and Dropbox CEO Drew Houston doing at Facebook headquarters yesterday?
  • The rumour is that Marissa Mayer and her COO disagree over a $200 million deal for Dailymotion.
  • These are the 10 biggest tech companies you’ve never heard of.
  • T-Mobile will begin selling iPhones for $99 up front on April 12.
  • Samsung expects $7.7 billion in profits for Q1, a 53% year-over-year increase.
  • Here’s the Google Glass presentation from SXSW.

