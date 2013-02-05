Photo: TechCrunchTV / Ustream

Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

There are between 25 and 40 startups worth $1 billion in Silicon Valley.

Facebook is building an app that will track the location of users and share it with their friends.

Star Wars fans are already making posters for Episode VII and they look great.

Wired.com editor-in-chief Evan Hansen is out.

Microsoft and Huawei unveiled a cheap new smartphone for the Africa market.

Baidu, China’s biggest search engine, had it worst profit growth since 2009 as users switch to mobile.

A pair of Makerbot users developed a robotic arm for a child in South Africa.

The CEO of Viddy is out. Viddy was supposed to be an Instagram for video.

Here’s a very strong hint that Apple is going to build radio listening into iTunes.

Twitter bought a company that can measure how much its users are talking about TV shows and brands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.