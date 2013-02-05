10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
mark zuckerberg

Photo: TechCrunchTV / Ustream

Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • There are between 25 and 40 startups worth $1 billion in Silicon Valley.
  • Facebook is building an app that will track the location of users and share it with their friends.
  • Star Wars fans are already making posters for Episode VII and they look great.
  • Wired.com editor-in-chief Evan Hansen is out.
  • Microsoft and Huawei unveiled a cheap new smartphone for the Africa market.
  • Baidu, China’s biggest search engine, had it worst profit growth since 2009 as users switch to mobile.
  • A pair of Makerbot users developed a robotic arm for a child in South Africa.
  • The CEO of Viddy is out. Viddy was supposed to be an Instagram for video.
  • Here’s a very strong hint that Apple is going to build radio listening into iTunes.
  • Twitter bought a company that can measure how much its users are talking about TV shows and brands.

