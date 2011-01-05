Photo: Gizmodo

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Did Arianna Huffington steal the idea for the Huffington Post? Vanity Fair takes a long look at a new lawsuit filed against her.

Amazon has started asking developers to submit applications for its forthcoming Android App Store.

Quora has been gaining momentum in the last few weeks. It might be ready to break out and get huge.

The SEC is investigating changing its laws to close the loophole that allows Goldman to create a special purpose vehicle for Facebook investment.

Speaking of that, Goldman had to give its wealth managers tutorials on what Facebook does.

An iPad 2 case is being shown off at CES. It has the front camera, back camera, holes and a space for a speaker in the back.

There will be 80 tablets shown at CES this year — how many will matter?

QNX, the company doing software for the BlackBerry PlayBook, is working on software that will send email to your car and read the emails to you as you drive.

Steve Ballmer is giving a CES keynote tonight, and it is expected he will tease out details on Windows 8.

American Airlines is in a fight with Orbitz and Expedia because it doesn’t like how its tickets are getting displayed.

