Good morning! Here’s the news:



Eric Schmidt says Google now sees 200,000 Android phones activated daily, up from 160,000 daily just a few months ago.

Google is in talks with Verizon to pay for its sites to be faster, which would fly in the face of “net neutrality.”

Apple says it will fix the massive security hole in iOS with the next software update.

Acer unveiled a netbook that uses Android and Windows for the operating system.

Facebook paid $40 million for important social network patents from Friendster.

Google paid $228 million for Facebook apps maker Slide.

Here’s a crazy stat: Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry says 70% of students going back to school are bringing Macs.

Investors keep pumping money into Chinese video sites. Tudou announced a $50 million series E.

RIM’s CEO says governments trying to ban BlackBerrys are just trying to score political scare points.

Dish TV is planning on making its live satellite TV available on the iPad, iPhone, Android, Blackberry, etc. at no extra cost, save for an upgrade to your Dish box.

Stay tuned to SAI for tech coverage all day.



