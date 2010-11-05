Photo: TheStreet.com
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Dell is switching all its employees to Dell-Windows mobile phones away from BlackBerry.
- Bank Of America and Citigroup are testing the iPhone as an alternative option to the BlackBerry for employees.
- Mail.ru, the Russian web company that’s invested in Facebook, just raised $912 million in an IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Its stock rose 41% after the IPO.
- Fortune takes a look at why HP fired Mark Hurd. Apparently, it was all because the board didn’t believe Hurd’s description of his relationship with Jodie Fisher.
- ARM Holdings’ CEO predicts the tablet market swells to 60 million units sold next year, with most being powered by ARM chip designs.
- Japanese gaming company DeNA says it gets 30 times as much revenue per user as Facebook and fifteen times as much revenue per user as Zynga.
- T-Mobile USA blamed not having the iPhone for it’s struggling business, and inability to keep customers.
- Dell has a video of a flip top, touch screen, partial tablet computer. It looks pretty crazy.
- Yahoo lost another executive: CIO Michael Kirwan.
- Oracle has been beating up SAP in its trial over IP theft.
