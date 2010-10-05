Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Ev Williams stepped down as CEO of Twitter. COO Dick Costolo will take the CEO job. Williams stay with the company to work on products.
- Ahead of its IPO, Skype hires Tony Bates of Cisco to be CEO.
- Palm is readying its newest smartphone, which is code-named “Mansion.” It will not have a keyboard.
- Be careful putting a hot laptop on your legs. It can lead to “toasted skin syndrome,” which is happening more and more often.
- Microsoft will reveal its strategy for slate computers next Monday when it launches Windows Phone 7.
- Apple paid $1.7 million for an acre of land in North Carolina where it built a data centre. A family lived on the land, and Apple had to pay them to leave.
- Mahalo might be facing a class-action lawsuit from ex-employees.
- Reed Hastings, CEO Netflix, is answering questions on Quora. He says Netflix spends $600 million per year on postage.
- Microsoft is opening a store in the Mall Of America directly across from the Apple store in the mall.
- Google TV is launching without major network/Hollywood partners because executives want some revenue share and want Google to block illegal downloads/streams.
