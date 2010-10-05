10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Reed Hastings

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Ev Williams stepped down as CEO of Twitter. COO Dick Costolo will take the CEO job. Williams stay with the company to work on products.
  • Ahead of its IPO, Skype hires Tony Bates of Cisco to be CEO.
  • Palm is readying its newest smartphone, which is code-named “Mansion.” It will not have a keyboard.
  • Be careful putting a hot laptop on your legs. It can lead to “toasted skin syndrome,” which is happening more and more often.
  • Microsoft will reveal its strategy for slate computers next Monday when it launches Windows Phone 7.
  • Apple paid $1.7 million for an acre of land in North Carolina where it built a data centre. A family lived on the land, and Apple had to pay them to leave.
  • Mahalo might be facing a class-action lawsuit from ex-employees.
  • Reed Hastings, CEO Netflix, is answering questions on Quora. He says Netflix spends $600 million per year on postage.
  • Microsoft is opening a store in the Mall Of America directly across from the Apple store in the mall.
  • Google TV is launching without major network/Hollywood partners because executives want some revenue share and want Google to block illegal downloads/streams.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.