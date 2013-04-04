Good morning!



The “Facebook phone” comes out today. Remember to stick with us for the latest news and analysis all day.

In the meantime…news!

In the UK, digital music licensing revenues surpassed radio revenues for the first time in 2012.

Google sold the Frommer’s brand name back to the travel guidebook company’s founder.

“This Is Why It’s Taking so Damn Long for Apple to Make Your Next iPhone”

Here’s Bill Gates’s resume from 1974.

Only eight venture-backed companies went public in Q1. 19 did so during the same period last year.

Gizmodo believes it found 15-year-old Mark Zuckerberg’s personal Web page on Angelfire.

Samsung is going to build its own “shops” inside Best Buy stores.

Former Google and Apple executive Kim Malone Scott only stayed at Dropbox for four months.

The scariest thing that could happen to Google is that consumers start opening apps instead of Web searching. It’s happening.

“Searches for the iPad fell 84 per cent since last March. Searches for the iPad mini are also down 50 per cent since its fall release.”

