Good morning!
The “Facebook phone” comes out today. Remember to stick with us for the latest news and analysis all day.
In the meantime…news!
- In the UK, digital music licensing revenues surpassed radio revenues for the first time in 2012.
- Google sold the Frommer’s brand name back to the travel guidebook company’s founder.
- “This Is Why It’s Taking so Damn Long for Apple to Make Your Next iPhone”
- Here’s Bill Gates’s resume from 1974.
- Only eight venture-backed companies went public in Q1. 19 did so during the same period last year.
- Gizmodo believes it found 15-year-old Mark Zuckerberg’s personal Web page on Angelfire.
- Samsung is going to build its own “shops” inside Best Buy stores.
- Former Google and Apple executive Kim Malone Scott only stayed at Dropbox for four months.
- The scariest thing that could happen to Google is that consumers start opening apps instead of Web searching. It’s happening.
- “Searches for the iPad fell 84 per cent since last March. Searches for the iPad mini are also down 50 per cent since its fall release.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.