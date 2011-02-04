Photo: Nika Vee via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple investors are demanding that Apple establishes a succession plan for CEO.
- Verizon sold out of pre-order iPhones in less than one day.
- Congress wants to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to talk about privacy.
- Silicon Valley angel investor Ron Conway has put money into 228 companies since 2005. Click here to see the full portfolio >
- There’s a texting startup called TigerText that deletes text messages after a specified period time so they’re not stuck on your phone. Good if you want to cheat on your wife, maybe?
- Google got 75,000 job applications for 6,000 openings last week.
- BusinessWeek has a big profile of early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.
- Verizon has a new iPhone commercial featuring the “can you hear me now?” guy.
- The Motorola Xoom tablet is said to be arriving in Best Buy on February 24.
- Everyone thinks Hulu’s CEO is going to be fired, and a News Corp exec has even said he’s as good as gone.
