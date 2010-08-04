I’m coming to get you, Mark Zuckerberg

AOL whiffed its earnings report for the second quarter in a row, missing the Street’s revenue expectations. The company also sold off its stake in Kayak, the cool travel search engine. SAI’s Nicholas Carlson is live blogging the earnings call right now; join him!

Meanwhile, AOL’s old parent company Time Warner must be really happy about that spinoff. The media giant beat Wall Street’s expectations and said that ad revenue grew in its cable and magazine divisions for the second quarter in a row. Stay tuned to The Wire for media news all day.

Google exec Vic Gundotra — you may remember him from all the anti-Apple jokes he made at Google’s recent developer conference, or the Conan O’Brien-visits-Google video — will be leading Google’s war against Facebook, TechCrunch’s Mike Arrington reports.

Sirius XM swung to a $15 million profit in Q2, on $700 million of sales, better than a $160 million Q2 loss a year ago. That whole mobile-phone-streaming-radio thing might not be threatening Sirius as fast as some thought. Shares are up 3% in pre-market trading.

Even VoIP company Vonage reported a net profit in Q2 — $12 million on $225 million of revenue. Churn also improved, but Vonage is still losing customers.

Vonage also unveiled a new iPhone/Android app that lets people make free mobile calls to any of their Facebook friends around the world. “In the future we will expand on this service to include a wide range of integrated voice and messaging services,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook’s biggest advertisers have boosted spending by at least 10-fold in the past year, and some advertisers have increased spending by as much as 20-fold or more, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg told Bloomberg. Click here to find out why Facebook is the best tech company to work for.

Skyhook Wireless, which lost a big partner earlier this year when Apple stopped using its location software in its new mobile gadgets, has a bunch of patents, and may use the patent court system to extract licence fees from the likes of Apple and Google, which run competing services.

Sharp, which is Japan’s biggest mobile phone maker, plans to launch a 3D phone this year, which could include a 3D camera.

iPhone hackers have figured out how to unlock the iPhone 4. So if you really want to use your iPhone on an overseas network, or T-Mobile’s last-generation EDGE network, you can.

