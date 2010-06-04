Morning! Here’s the top news you need to know:
- Steve Ballmer was on stage at the D8 conference. He said the PC isn’t going anywhere, despite what Steve Jobs wants you to believe.
- The HTC Evo 4G, the latest super Android phone, goes on sale today at Sprint. Early reviews complain about its weak battery life. HTC CEO Peter Chou says, buy a second battery. It’s removable after all.
- At D8 Tim Armstrong said AOL started negotiations on its next search deal last week. He said he’s talking to more than just two search companies. Really?
- Check out this cool presentation from Netflix about the future of the company.
- Yelp and OpenTable are teaming up to fight Urbanspoon.
- Apple was the topic of 51% of news related tweets last week. Insane.
- The WSJ has a story about the “dark side” of apps for the iPhone and Android. Apparently there’s some malware apps for smartphones out there, so be careful.
- Here’s a big feature from Wired UK about Foursquare and Gowalla. Instapaper it and read it this weekend.
- Bill Gates and his old man swung by Larry King to talk tech, and other things. Gizmodo has a nice wrap up. Bill still thinks tablet computers need styluses.
- Like your information in graphic form? Check out this awesome infographic about men and women on Facebook.
