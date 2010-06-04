Morning! Here’s the top news you need to know:



Steve Ballmer was on stage at the D8 conference. He said the PC isn’t going anywhere, despite what Steve Jobs wants you to believe.

The HTC Evo 4G, the latest super Android phone, goes on sale today at Sprint. Early reviews complain about its weak battery life. HTC CEO Peter Chou says, buy a second battery. It’s removable after all.

At D8 Tim Armstrong said AOL started negotiations on its next search deal last week. He said he’s talking to more than just two search companies. Really?

Check out this cool presentation from Netflix about the future of the company.

Yelp and OpenTable are teaming up to fight Urbanspoon.

Apple was the topic of 51% of news related tweets last week. Insane.

The WSJ has a story about the “dark side” of apps for the iPhone and Android. Apparently there’s some malware apps for smartphones out there, so be careful.

Here’s a big feature from Wired UK about Foursquare and Gowalla. Instapaper it and read it this weekend.

Bill Gates and his old man swung by Larry King to talk tech, and other things. Gizmodo has a nice wrap up. Bill still thinks tablet computers need styluses.

Like your information in graphic form? Check out this awesome infographic about men and women on Facebook.

