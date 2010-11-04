Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Tesla received a $30 million investment from Panasonic.
- Apple is telling developers to start submitting their applications to the Mac App Store.
- Walt Mossberg has published a guide to buying computers, and right at the top he recommends the iPad to people.
- The Android based Galaxy phone is now outselling the iPhone in Japan.
- A Dish executive was complaining that Hulu is killing pay tv service.
- Google will extend its partnership with VivaKi, which is part of the Publicis Groupe. VivaKi is an an buying platform for video and mobile ads.
- Marc Andreessen is the new “It” guy in Silicon Valley thanks to his big new VC fund.
- Someone at Microsoft admits the iPad is eating away at netbook sales.
- News Corp. is looking to sell MySpace.
- Foursquare wants to start making recommendations to you based on your past behaviour as you visit new towns and bars.
