10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
steve jobs mac app store

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Tesla received a $30 million investment from Panasonic.
  • Apple is telling developers to start submitting their applications to the Mac App Store.
  • Walt Mossberg has published a guide to buying computers, and right at the top he recommends the iPad to people.
  • The Android based Galaxy phone is now outselling the iPhone in Japan.
  • A Dish executive was complaining that Hulu is killing pay tv service.
  • Google will extend its partnership with VivaKi, which is part of the Publicis Groupe. VivaKi is an an buying platform for video and mobile ads.
  • Marc Andreessen is the new “It” guy in Silicon Valley thanks to his big new VC fund.
  • Someone at Microsoft admits the iPad is eating away at netbook sales.
  • News Corp. is looking to sell MySpace.
  • Foursquare wants to start making recommendations to you based on your past behaviour as you visit new towns and bars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.