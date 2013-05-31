Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Payment plans and discount pricing yielded 400% iPhone sales growth in India.
- Unlike American venture capitalists, Korean venture capitals raised more money in the first quarter of 2013 than they did during the same period in 2012.
- The Transportation Department officially supports the testing of driver-less cars. “It said that semiautonomous features, like cars that keep themselves centered in lanes and adjust their speed based on the location of the car ahead, could save lives.”
- The Wall Street Journal launched a social network.
- Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, appeared at the D Conference yesterday. Here’s his full interview.
- One thing Musk said is that if humans don’t move to Mars, we will go extinct.
- Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg admitted yesterday that Facebook Home needs work, but said that people who use it are much more engaged with the social network.
- Here’s a promotional video for the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini.
- Twitter is building its own advertising exchange. It will allow advertisers to use third-party data to target users on its service.
- We’re all wrong about Google fibre. Most people think Google fibre is just an experiment for Google – or perhaps an effort to show what can be done with high-speed Internet access. Not so, says the Google executive leading the project. He says the plan is to make a lot of money and win.
