10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning. It’s the last day in January! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • The CFO of the world’s third-largest smartphone-maker, Huawei, has difficult entanglements in Iran.
  • Facebook is testing a new visual, emoticon kind of status update.
  • Marc Andreessen says the death of traditional retail is coming. The whole thing.
  • Microsoft will show off the Surface Pro at an event in New York on February 9.
  • Facebook reported solid Q4 earnings, but the stock dropped anyway.
  • Michael Dell wants majority control of his company after it becomes privatized. He’s putting up some of his money to get it.
  • The new Apple TV is a strong hint that we’re about to get a retina iPad Mini.
  • A company 1/10th Google’s size is beating it in video ad-serving.
  • The new BlackBerry’s camera is terrible in low light.
  • World of Warcraft players raised $2.3 million for Hurricane Sandy relief.

