Good morning. It’s the last day in January! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- The CFO of the world’s third-largest smartphone-maker, Huawei, has difficult entanglements in Iran.
- Facebook is testing a new visual, emoticon kind of status update.
- Marc Andreessen says the death of traditional retail is coming. The whole thing.
- Microsoft will show off the Surface Pro at an event in New York on February 9.
- Facebook reported solid Q4 earnings, but the stock dropped anyway.
- Michael Dell wants majority control of his company after it becomes privatized. He’s putting up some of his money to get it.
- The new Apple TV is a strong hint that we’re about to get a retina iPad Mini.
- A company 1/10th Google’s size is beating it in video ad-serving.
- The new BlackBerry’s camera is terrible in low light.
- World of Warcraft players raised $2.3 million for Hurricane Sandy relief.
