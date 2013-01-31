Photo: Screenshot

Good morning. It’s the last day in January! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

The CFO of the world’s third-largest smartphone-maker, Huawei, has difficult entanglements in Iran.

Facebook is testing a new visual, emoticon kind of status update.

Marc Andreessen says the death of traditional retail is coming. The whole thing.

Microsoft will show off the Surface Pro at an event in New York on February 9.

Facebook reported solid Q4 earnings, but the stock dropped anyway.

Michael Dell wants majority control of his company after it becomes privatized. He’s putting up some of his money to get it.

The new Apple TV is a strong hint that we’re about to get a retina iPad Mini.

A company 1/10th Google’s size is beating it in video ad-serving.

The new BlackBerry’s camera is terrible in low light.

World of Warcraft players raised $2.3 million for Hurricane Sandy relief.

