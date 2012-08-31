Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images

It’s Friday morning. Hope you have a good one. Here’s the news.

Sharp is making screens for the iPhone 5, and it is already behind schedule.

Amazon is going to use Nokia data instead of Google for it’s Kindle Fire mapping app.

The chatter that Mark Zuckerberg should hire a CEO isn’t going away.

The guy behind del.icio.us has launched human.io, “a simple way to allow a publisher to turn a passive audience into a mobile army of participants.”

The iPad Mini is probably going to be a smaller iPad with the iPad 2’s internals, says Marco Arment.

A partner at Silicon Valley’s most important early stage investor has, for the past six months, gone without email on his phone.

Actually, Apple hasn’t patented “pinch-and-zoom.”

Zynga has hired an executive to lead the company’s gambling efforts.

Nokia and Microsoft are investing $23 million in 36 app startups.

Samsung actually beat Apple in a patent case – in Japan.

Stay with SAI throughout the day for more news and updates on these stories.



