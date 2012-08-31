Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images
It’s Friday morning. Hope you have a good one. Here’s the news.
- Sharp is making screens for the iPhone 5, and it is already behind schedule.
- Amazon is going to use Nokia data instead of Google for it’s Kindle Fire mapping app.
- The chatter that Mark Zuckerberg should hire a CEO isn’t going away.
- The guy behind del.icio.us has launched human.io, “a simple way to allow a publisher to turn a passive audience into a mobile army of participants.”
- The iPad Mini is probably going to be a smaller iPad with the iPad 2’s internals, says Marco Arment.
- A partner at Silicon Valley’s most important early stage investor has, for the past six months, gone without email on his phone.
- Actually, Apple hasn’t patented “pinch-and-zoom.”
- Zynga has hired an executive to lead the company’s gambling efforts.
- Nokia and Microsoft are investing $23 million in 36 app startups.
- Samsung actually beat Apple in a patent case – in Japan.
Stay with SAI throughout the day for more news and updates on these stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.