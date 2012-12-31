Photo: Business Insider

Here are the last 10 things you need to know in 2012:

Zynga shut down 10 games to save costs.

The FAA still doesn’t have a good reason why it bans e-readers and tablets during takeoffs.

You can drag and drop pictures of food onto a plate to see how many calories your meal has with a new Website called Make My Plate.

Facebook had a minor privacy goof-up.

Ross Levinsohn and Peter Ligouri are joining the board of the Tribune Company, which emerges from bankruptcy today.

Yahoo will be out of the South Korean market by the end of today.

US Internet users pay more for slower service.

Google has a team that builds iOS apps for Google’s various product lines.

We’re not giving teenagers enough credit for using Snapchat to protect themselves and their online histories.

Pakistan lifted its YouTube ban…for three minutes.

