Here are the last 10 things you need to know in 2012:
- Zynga shut down 10 games to save costs.
- The FAA still doesn’t have a good reason why it bans e-readers and tablets during takeoffs.
- You can drag and drop pictures of food onto a plate to see how many calories your meal has with a new Website called Make My Plate.
- Facebook had a minor privacy goof-up.
- Ross Levinsohn and Peter Ligouri are joining the board of the Tribune Company, which emerges from bankruptcy today.
- Yahoo will be out of the South Korean market by the end of today.
- US Internet users pay more for slower service.
- Google has a team that builds iOS apps for Google’s various product lines.
- We’re not giving teenagers enough credit for using Snapchat to protect themselves and their online histories.
- Pakistan lifted its YouTube ban…for three minutes.
