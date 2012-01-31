10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Ron Johnson

Photo: Apple

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Apple is fighting back against iPhone scalpers in Hong Kong.
  • Apple has hired a new head of retail operations.
  • Twitter CEO Dick Costolo defended Twitter’s ability to censor tweets by country.
  • Check out Twitter’s excellent recruiting video.
  • Paypal, Yahoo, Google, and others have declared war on spam and email fraud.
  • Facebook’s IPO will kick off the fourth era of personal computing.
  • Here’s why Goldman Sachs has no chance of winning the Facebook IPO.
  • Samsung will spend millions to announce its newest product during the Super Bowl.
  • We heard a rumour that Twitter wants to buy Tumblr, but here’s what’s actually going on.
  • Stanford pulled away from building a New York tech campus because the city kept jerking it around.

