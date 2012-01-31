Photo: Apple
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is fighting back against iPhone scalpers in Hong Kong.
- Apple has hired a new head of retail operations.
- Twitter CEO Dick Costolo defended Twitter’s ability to censor tweets by country.
- Check out Twitter’s excellent recruiting video.
- Paypal, Yahoo, Google, and others have declared war on spam and email fraud.
- Facebook’s IPO will kick off the fourth era of personal computing.
- Here’s why Goldman Sachs has no chance of winning the Facebook IPO.
- Samsung will spend millions to announce its newest product during the Super Bowl.
- We heard a rumour that Twitter wants to buy Tumblr, but here’s what’s actually going on.
- Stanford pulled away from building a New York tech campus because the city kept jerking it around.
