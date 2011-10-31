Photo: Salesforce via YouTube
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google has paid $100 million of advances to media companies and celebrities like The Wall Street Journal, The Onion, and Madonna to launch 100 new exclusive YouTube channels.
- JIm Cramer on Groupon: it’s an “engineered” IPO — you should buy some stock on the first day and flip it immediately.
- Groupon says its stock is in such demand that it wants to raise the price.
- Apple has acquired C3 Technologies, a 3D mapping company.
- Siri has been successfully ported to the iPhone 4.
- HP has indicated that it will not shut down its WebOS division.
- Michael Arrington got ambushed on CNN when he was asked about minority-led startups.
- Daily deals site BuyWithMe just slashed its headcount from 200 to 85.
- Spammers try to break into Facebook seven times per second.
- Microsoft successfully blocked an ex-employee from working on iCloud after getting hired by Apple.
