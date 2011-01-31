Good morning! Here’s the news you need:
- Android is now the world’s biggest smartphone operating system, according to Canalys, dethroning Nokia.
- AOL cofounder Steve Case will lead a White House campaign to get more people interested in entrepreneurship.
- Facebook Places launched in Europe today.
- Instapaper founder Marco Arment has some fun speculating on the next line up of MacBook Pros. Will Apple kill the 13″ MacBook pro? Change the design radically?
- Google is looking to hire dozens of mobile app developers.
- Flickr is getting thumped by Facebook, but Yahoo says it’s happy with the site’s performance.
- MLBAM is building a mobile advertising business to add to its livestream of games on mobile phones.
- iPad 2 is said to be getting a nice glare resistant screen, and it will not have a better resolution.
- AOL Europe spent $96.7 million to acquire video distribution network Go Viral.
- The chairman of networking and routers company Netgear says it’s “game over” for Microsoft, and Apple will be lost without Steve Jobs.
