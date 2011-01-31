Good morning! Here’s the news you need:



Android is now the world’s biggest smartphone operating system, according to Canalys, dethroning Nokia.

AOL cofounder Steve Case will lead a White House campaign to get more people interested in entrepreneurship.

Facebook Places launched in Europe today.

Instapaper founder Marco Arment has some fun speculating on the next line up of MacBook Pros. Will Apple kill the 13″ MacBook pro? Change the design radically?

Google is looking to hire dozens of mobile app developers.

Flickr is getting thumped by Facebook, but Yahoo says it’s happy with the site’s performance.

MLBAM is building a mobile advertising business to add to its livestream of games on mobile phones.

iPad 2 is said to be getting a nice glare resistant screen, and it will not have a better resolution.

AOL Europe spent $96.7 million to acquire video distribution network Go Viral.

The chairman of networking and routers company Netgear says it’s “game over” for Microsoft, and Apple will be lost without Steve Jobs.

