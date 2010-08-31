10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
tim armstrong

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Microsoft is going after VMWare customers, taking out a full page ad in the USA Today asking them to think twice before committing to VMWare for three more years.
  • Google’s social acquisitions continue. Yesterday it picked up SocialDeck, a casual gaming company.
  • AOL now has an official Q&A site. Three years after acquiring Israeli startup Yedda, which does Q&A, AOL is finally rebranding it as AOL Answers.
  • Samsung is remaking itself to be one of the top five tech companies in the world, and it wants to generate $400 billion in annual sales by 2020. (It’s at $116 billion today.)
  • Apple needs to convince Rupert Murdoch to allow $0.99 TV show rentals. CBS, NBC, and Time Warner aren’t on board, but News Corp. hasn’t decided yet.
  • Google and MySpace have extended their ad deal by one month as they work on a new deal.
  • HP is paying $55 million to the Department of Justice to settle claims that it participated in a kickback scheme.
  • Microsoft is saying that the all-in cost of Google’s “free” Android software is the same as a Windows Mobile licence.
  • Computer chips are ready to get smaller once again, thanks to a breakthrough in research.
  • The MIT Tech Review has a nice big profile of 4Chan’s leader, Christopher Poole, a.k.a. Moot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.