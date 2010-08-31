Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Microsoft is going after VMWare customers, taking out a full page ad in the USA Today asking them to think twice before committing to VMWare for three more years.
- Google’s social acquisitions continue. Yesterday it picked up SocialDeck, a casual gaming company.
- AOL now has an official Q&A site. Three years after acquiring Israeli startup Yedda, which does Q&A, AOL is finally rebranding it as AOL Answers.
- Samsung is remaking itself to be one of the top five tech companies in the world, and it wants to generate $400 billion in annual sales by 2020. (It’s at $116 billion today.)
- Apple needs to convince Rupert Murdoch to allow $0.99 TV show rentals. CBS, NBC, and Time Warner aren’t on board, but News Corp. hasn’t decided yet.
- Google and MySpace have extended their ad deal by one month as they work on a new deal.
- HP is paying $55 million to the Department of Justice to settle claims that it participated in a kickback scheme.
- Microsoft is saying that the all-in cost of Google’s “free” Android software is the same as a Windows Mobile licence.
- Computer chips are ready to get smaller once again, thanks to a breakthrough in research.
- The MIT Tech Review has a nice big profile of 4Chan’s leader, Christopher Poole, a.k.a. Moot.
